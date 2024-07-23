AWC governing board member Richard Lamb passes away at the age of 80

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Longtime governing board member for Arizona Western College (AWC) Richard Lamb died July 21, 2004 at the age of 80.

Lamb was born and raised in Moroni, Utah, being the first in his family to attend college and earn a Master's degree.

He began teaching in 1968, where he focused on business and integrating technology into his classes, also developing the Career and Technical Education program.

Lamb retired in 2014, then being appointed to the AWC District Governing Board, where he contributed to the college's strategic plan.

“The positive effect I’ve had in the lives of students, parents, and community members. I’m recognized and thanked all the time.” Richard Lamb

“Richard Lamb was a quintessential Matador,” said AWC President Dr. Daniel Corr. “Few have given so much to our college, our community, and our educational landscape. Mr. Lamb’s deep love for Arizona Western College was known far and wide, and he leaves an incomparable legacy as a district governing board member of nearly ten years. He tirelessly advocated for access to education and college opportunities within the Parker and greater La Paz County region. I consider myself fortunate to have received his unprecedented support and friendship.”

If you'd like to share a memory about Richard Lamb and have it posted in the Parker Learning Center, e-mail your thoughts to ashley.herrington@azwestern.edu.