Mayor of Puerto Peñasco, Mexico visits Yuma

today at 3:34 PM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Somerton hosted the newly elected Mayor of Puerto Peñasco, Mexico on Tuesday.

Officials discussed ways to promote tourism and tighten the binational relationship between Rocky Point and Yuma.

Representatives from Rocky Point announced the construction of a new port that will host cruise ships and increase imports and exports.

Both Yuma and Rocky Point share a love for off-roading which the two cities say they plan to collaborate on an event for.

"So being their sister city, that's something we try to promote is tourism. So, we'll go to one of their events and they'll come to one of our events, and we'll find some common ground… Welcome to the new mayor and we look forward to continue working with them," says Jerry Anaya, the Mayor of the City of Somerton.

The new mayor also mentioned plans for a high-speed train connecting Rocky Point to Gila Bend.

