HIV cases increase in Arizona for 2023

Arizona's HIV linkage to care systems was able to support people diagnosed with new HIV cases

(KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) said HIV cases have increased over the past year and so has the access to services for people who need them.

Due to the rise in cases, there has been a dip in newly diagnosed cases due to reduced testing during COVID-19 lockdowns and mitigation measures.

According to the HIV Surveillance program, its latest Annual Report said there were 975 new cases in 2022 in Arizona, showing an increase of 20 percent.

But the state was able to quickly provide more support to those diagnosed with HIV, which connected 79% of those in Arizona to services within 30 days of diagnosis, said ADHS.

These HIV prevention and care systems help educate the public and providers on HIV, prevent new HIV infections, and work with statewide partners to help connect patients with treatment.

ADHS said there is still an ongoing need for public health efforts to help spread the word about HIV and AIDS in Arizona and to also help enhance support for those affected by HIV.

To view the report and other data dashboards, visit ADHS’ HIV Surveillance page.

