Yuma Regional Medical Center not ready for more patients

YUMA, Ariz. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - "Since the lifting of Title 42, we haven't seen the surge come through our doors yet," said Dr. Robert Trenschel, President and CEO of the Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC).

Trenschel said even if there had been a surge, they wouldn't be ready for it because they're still dealing with the previous increase in migrants seeking hospital care.

"The winter months are particularly strained because that's when our winter visitors are here as well, and you combine that with the migrant surge and it was not a sustainable model to have a payer source," Trenschel added.

The hospital estimates it has treated about 300,000 migrants from December 2021 up to last November, but weren't able to bill them, resulting in more than $25 million in medical debt.

"We had the increased cost of agency staff to deal with the increased volume, and there is no payer source to help offset that cost," Trenschel explained.

Hospital recently qualified for reimbursement

Trenschel says now the hospital recently qualified to get reimbursement for a portion of that care it provided.

"It'll cover some emergency care and pregnancies...That's not the bulk of what comes through our door, but to get some relief is helpful," Trenschel described.

He says people who already live in Yuma are now feeling the effects, with Trenschel adding, "Sometimes people do have a longer wait if we have a large group of patients coming into the emergency room or in labor and delivery."

Over the past week, several Yuma city leaders have written letters to President Biden, requesting the federal government step in. Trenschel included.

"We're ok financially today and we'll be ok financially tomorrow. Our concern is that this is not a sustainable model," Trenschel exclaimed.