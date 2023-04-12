ECRMC and UC San Diego Health touch base on plan

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro Medical Center (ECRMC) and UC San Diego Health will hold a press conference to discuss the strategic and operational plan that was announced in February.

Some of the strategic plan updates given last month was the change of base hospitals.

Pioneers Memorial Hospital will now take over ECRMC's role as the base hospital in Imperial County.

Pioneers will take on this new role by the end of June.

Karina Bazarte will have more details tonight.