‘The Voice’ contestant Ryan Gallagher abruptly leaves the competition

During Monday night’s episode of “The Voice,” host Carson Daly announced that contestant Ryan Gallagher would no longer be part of the singing competition show.

Daly did not cite a reason, only stating Gallagher “had to exit the competition.”

Gallagher was part of Kelly Clarkson’s team.

The former contestant took to his Instagram stories to tell fans that the reason for his departure was not family related, after having recently shared that his mother was hospitalized for Covid-19.

“Thank you everybody for your concern for my family. However everybody’s fine. That’s not the cause of what happened tonight on ‘The Voice.’ I didn’t drop out of the show. Details are still to come. I’ll keep you posted,” he said on social media.

Perhaps the show will share more information during Tuesday night’s episode.

CNN has reached out to NBC for comment.