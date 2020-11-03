Travis Scott is taking a break from Instagram
Travis Scott has deleted his Instagram account after posting a picture of himself dressed as Batman for Halloween.
Some fan reaction to the costume was mixed.
Scott had posed in a chocolate-brown Batman suit, next to matching cars and luggage.
By Sunday morning, his Instagram account was deleted.
A representative for Scott told CNN the Halloween reaction had nothing to do with his decision to delete his account. At this critical time in our culture, he’s taking a break from social media to focus on his family and hopes to encourage his fans to do the same, the representative said.
Scott is also working on a concert event with Fortnite and recently had a meal collaboration with McDonald’s.
