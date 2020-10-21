The coronavirus pandemic will get better next year but first we’re going to have a ‘horrible winter,’ top doctor says

Coronavirus

The data around Covid-19 in the US is not comforting. Daily reports of cases are rising, and one health expert says we’re a week away from a “rapid acceleration” of the numbers. Another top doctor said Wednesday it is going to be a difficult winter.

“Everyone is exhausted, and nobody wants to hear more bad news, but it’s pretty clear that this fall/winter surge is now finally arriving,” Dr. Peter Hotez told CNN’s Brianna Keilar.

Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, also said this pandemic will not go on forever. Things will get better with the arrivals of vaccines and therapeutics next year but “this is going to be a horrible winter, unfortunately,” he said.

Hotez’s comments come as the national seven-day case average has risen 70% in five and a half weeks, Johns Hopkins University data show.

Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration, told CNBC on Monday evening: “I think we’re about two or three weeks behind Europe — so we’re about a week away from starting to enter a period where we’re going to see a rapid acceleration in cases.”

Dr. Richard Besser, former acting director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer on Tuesday respiratory viruses like cold weather, but the situation doesn’t have to get so dire.

“It depends how we respond,” he said. “If public health is charged with investigating what’s going on, and takes actions, makes recommendations, and we take actions based on that, then the rise will be blunted somewhat.”

He said communities need to be prepared to have testing available and other resources for areas that see spikes in cases.

“The more targeted you can be, the more you’re going to be able to get past all this pandemic fatigue, which is leading a lot of people who are doing the right thing to start to slip and not do everything they used to do,” he said.

The number of people in hospitals is also rising

Experts such as Dr. Anthony Fauci have warned for weeks that the US’s baseline — never dropping below 30,000 daily since late June — was far too high entering the fall because cases likely will compound as cooler weather pushes more gatherings indoors and students mix in newly reopened schools.

Hospitalizations in the US are rising, with more than 39,000 Covid-19 patients nationwide as of Tuesday — the highest total in about two months — according to the Covid Tracking Project. The country’s highest pandemic levels were in late April and late June, above 59,700 in both cases.

Ten states recorded their highest number of Covid-19 hospitalizations Tuesday: Arkansas, Iowa, Kentucky, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, West Virginia and Wisconsin, according to the Covid Tracking Project.

States take additional measures

In Nevada, Gov. Steve Sisolak warned of “Covid fatigue” and said more restrictions could be on the way if residents don’t help bring Covid-19 numbers down. The state’s daily case count has doubled in the past month and its test positivity rate is the highest it’s been since early September — and more than 80% higher than the goal set by World Health Organization officials.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Tuesday several regions of the state will see more restrictive mitigation standards go into effect by the end of the week.

The new measures will include no indoor service for bars and restaurants and a closing time of 11 p.m. for outdoor services. They also include new restrictions on social gatherings, not to exceed 25 people.

“As colder weather approaches and flu season is upon us, we’re going to see the rippling effects of these current unfortunate trends,” Pritzker said in a news release. “The massive surge of cases in our neighboring states will continue to have a spillover effect. There is no easy fix for the effects of this virus on our economy and our public health.”

The governor has previously urged residents to be extra vigilant, warning while the state isn’t seeing as severe effects as nearby regions, that could quickly change. In past weeks, neighboring Wisconsin reported record-high case counts, hospitalizations and daily death toll and Gov. Tony Evers announced a field hospital would open to respond to a surge in patients.

New Mexico is also implementing more measures to help slow the spread, state officials announced.

Starting Friday, businesses that record four “rapid responses” — which occur when an employer reports a case of the virus — in a 14-day period will have to close for two weeks. The new measure will apply to food and drink establishments, retail, lodging and close-contact businesses, officials said.

Retail establishments will also have to close by 10 p.m. every night, officials said. New Mexico experienced “its worst week for Covid-19 infections” last week, health officials said, with a new rate of spread and new case rate among the highest in the US.

In Washington state, Gov Jay Inslee said the state was battling outbreaks on college campuses and “significant increases in Covid-19 infections that have occurred particularly in congregate living areas, like Greek houses, and large social gatherings of students.”

He announced new restrictions for campuses including limiting the number of residents sharing a sleeping area and requiring people in all common areas to wear a mask and remain socially distant.