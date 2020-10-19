Barry Jenkins gives first look at ‘The Underground Railroad’

Coronavirus

“The Underground Railroad” is coming to Amazon and Barry Jenkins delivered a first look at the limited series on Monday.

On social media, the director shared a short teaser for the show, which is based off the 2017 Pulitzer-winning Colson Whitehead novel of the same name.

The nine-episode series stars Thuso Mbedu, Chase W. Dillon and Joel Edgerton.

It tells the story of a girl named Cora (Mbedu) who escapes a Georgia plantation and makes a run for freedom, discovering along the way that the rumored Underground Railroad is a reality.

Oscar-winner Jenkins directed the entirety of the series, which does not yet have an official premiere date.