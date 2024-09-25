Yuma honors11th Annual National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Wednesday marks the 11th Annual National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims. The Yuma County Victims' Rights Committee is holding a vigil Wednesday evening at the Yuma Main Library.

The vigil is honoring the memory and lives of murder victims across the country and recognizes the impact on surving family and loved ones.

There is a wall of remembrance where family members share photos of their loved ones. The Victims' Rights Committee says there are around 90-100 photos gathered throughout the whole history of this event in Yuma County.

The committee shares why events like these matter.



"It’s an opportunity for us to recognize and honor the memories of those whose lives were lost because of violence, but also recognize those individuals," said Yuma County Attorney Jon R. Smith. "You know when you have a murder ,you have a ripple effect, and there’s untold individuals whose lives are forever changed as a result of losing a loved one or a family or a friend or a member of the community as a result of violence."

Several family members and friends of these victims will be in attendance. There will be a poem and presentation, candle light vigil, and a mother sharing her healing journey after losing her son.

The next committee meeting will be a domestic violence vigil on October 24th at the main library.