Dove Hunting Season Preview: What to know

today at 1:56 PM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Dove hunting Season is set to start again on Labor Day weekend, landing on September 1st.

According to Arizona Game and Fish, the season ends September 15 and you can hunt from 30 minutes after sunrise and 30 minutes before sunset.

The bag limit this year is 15 doves a day with 10 dove limit on White-wing dove. The allowable dove you can hunt is Mourning and Eurasian Dove too.

To learn about the upcoming events and how you can participate you can think here.

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

