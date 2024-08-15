Yuma sees a recent rise in covid cases

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona is seeing a recent rise in covid cases. The Arizona Department of Health Services reports more than 68,000 total cases this week. Over 2,000 of those cases are in Yuma.



“This KP.3 has been around since maybe April of this year, and it’s making up more than 20% of the local cases," said Yuma County Public Health Services District epidemiologist Cynthia Espinoza.

The Yuma County Public Health Services District shares possible factors for the rise in summer cases.



"We know that many people travel more during the summer months, and travelers are not only exposed to more people, but also they might likely confuse symptoms as a simple result of the jet lag and not even consider that they’re sick," said Espinoza.

The CDC says symptoms can include muscle aces, headaches, sore throat, fever and more.

YRMC's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bharat Magu says the period of isolation remains at five days.

The CDC recommends everyone ages six months and above to receive an updated 2024-2025 covid vaccine this fall. They say you can get both the covid and a flu shot.



The Yuma County Health District says they expect to start offering the new covid vaccine this fall and will send out an announcement once it’s approved by the CDC.