Local hospice and palliative care center starts virtual reality program to better patient experience

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Southwestern Palliative Care and Hospice is bringing a new virtual reality experience program to its center.

They added the Oculus VR device to their program to better their hospice and palliative patient experience. They say it provides a therapeutic escape and a way for patients to digitally see new environments without needing to leave their bed.



“A lot of our patients at end of life, unfortunately, they lose their mobility, so a lot of our folks are bedbound," said Executive Director Adam Merrell. "This becomes a tool that’s just not replaceable because they can actually experience these things in the bed.”

The center also works with families to provide personalized slide shows with pictures of patient's lives and loved ones. They say the program provides psychological benefits by providing patient's relief and a peaceful escape right at their fingertips for 30 minutes to an hour.



“It takes people's focus off the pain and all the problems that life has for us and just gives us a chance to sort of become stress free, relax, and have some serenity and peace in our lives," said Adam Merrell.

One patient also shared his experience with it.



“I would compare it literally to some of the medical benefits they bring out every so often. It’s a new way of living that’s possible for everybody," said patient Bobby Lewis.

You can experience the program for free. Just reach out to the center for more information.