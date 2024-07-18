New HomeGoods store holds its Grand Opening in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A new HomeGoods store held its grand opening in Yuma.

Homegoods is the leading off-price home décor store in the United States.

You can find furniture, pet accessories, bed and bath, and more.

This is the first HomeGoods store in Yuma and before it, the nearest HomeGoods store was in El Centro.

"Just come out, bring your family, and enjoy. This is something nice for our community. I think it was a long time overdue for a store like this so I'm excited and I know that the community will enjoy this store opening," says Priscilla Smith, a local who shopped at the Grand Opening.

The new store is located in the Las Palmillas shopping center on Castle Dome Avenue.

Its hours are Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Sundays from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.