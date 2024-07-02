Yuma attorney earns Arizona Public Defender Association”Lifetime Achievement Award”

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One of our own local legal defenders was recognized by the Arizona Public Defender Association.

Yuma assistant legal defender, David Shapiro, won the "Lifetime Achievement Award."

Shapiro has served 23 years as a public defender throughout rural Arizona counties like Yavapai, Cochise and now Yuma County.

“It was a very nice award to get, but also I didn’t think I was that deserving of it, but it was a nice thing," said assistant legal defender and award recipient David Shapiro.

Shapiro also lived an adventurous life before becoming an attorney.

“I think it’s funny because he’s got this Lifetime Achievement Award, but really his life was so much more interesting before he was an attorney," said legal defender Bill Fox. "I mean he was a cow puncher. He was an actor on stage and screen. He used to ski will Billy Kidd. He was a semi pro baseball player and tried out with the Oakland A's."

Shapiro started as a cowpuncher in the Western United States in New Mexico, Arizona, Nevada and California. Shapiro then joined the Shakespeare Company Conservatory and later became a LA actor.

In fact, he says it was his acting career that inspired him to become an attorney after a conversation with his co-actors.

“I actually said 'could you see me as a lawyer' as some kind of a no possible way," said Shapiro. "They said well you’ve played one, so people must think you look like a lawyer, and so it gave me an idea that didn’t leave me."

Shapiro attended law school at Southwestern University School of Law.

“I think all these things led him I think to being the attorney that he is," said public defender Bill Fox. "Someone who’s comfortable in front of people and someone who’s able to give people information and do it well."

Congratulations on your award Shapiro.