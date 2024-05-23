AAA predicts 43 million travelers Memorial Day weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Memorial Day holiday travelers should be prepared for heavy traffic this upcoming weekend.

AAA predicts more than four million people will be traveling more than 50 miles from Thursday until Monday, a 4% increase from 2023.

They say 38.4 million people will travel by auto, 3.51 million by air, and 1.9 million by some other forms of transportation, totaling about 43.8 million total travelers.

They say the best times to travel are before noon and after 7 p.m. to avoid afternoon traffic.

Some local travelers also shared some travel tips for people preparing to head out this weekend including being aware of the speed limit and not drinking and driving.

Travelers can also help travel plans run a little smoother by packing snacks and an emergency kit and filling up their car and gas tank the night before to save time.