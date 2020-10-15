Stocks slip on concerns about no stimulus deal and more Covid restrictions to come

Consumer

US stocks were mostly down Thursday afternoon, after rebounding from initial sharp losses at the start of the day. Investors have plenty to worry about: There is still no US stimulus deal on the horizon and Europe is returning to restrictions to limit the spread of Covid-19.

Wall Street had opened sharply lower but with less than half an hour left in the trading day, the S&P 500 — the broadest measure of the US stock market — was down 0.1%, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.3%.

The Dow, meanwhile, managed to claw back lost ground and was flat.

Still, it’s looking to be the third straight day of losses for the three indexes.

European stocks fared even worse, ending the session deep in the red. The FTSE in London closed 1.7% lower and Germany’s DAX finished down 2.5%. Various European cities rolled out renewed restrictions to limit the spread of the pandemic after the continent saw rapidly increasing infection numbers.

Back in the United States, investors are still keeping fingers crossed for another stimulus deal before the presidential election in a mere 19 days.

But it doesn’t look good. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Wednesday although Democrats and Republicans “continue to make progress on certain issues,” the two sides “still remain far apart” on others.

On top of that, investors got a mixed bag of economic data Thursday morning.

First-time jobless claims rose and more people moved onto benefit programs designed to bridge the gap after regular aid rolls off.

Meanwhile, the New York Federal Reserve Bank’s manufacturing index came in far lower than expected, while the Philadelphia Fed’s business index beat expectations.