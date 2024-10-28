McDonald’s says no E. coli in beef patties

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - According to a company spokesperson, McDonald's Quarter Pounder beef patties are not the source of a recent E. coli outbreak.

The spokesperson cited testing by the Colorado Agriculture Department.

Testing found that no E. coli was detected in samples of beef patties linked to the deadly outbreak.

Officials believe the most likely source of contamination was slivered onions from a Taylor Farms facility in Colorado Springs.

The onions were sold in stores in Colorado, Kansas, and Wyoming.

The Agriculture Department has no further plans to test the beef patties and the patties have been ruled out as the source of the outbreak.

According to the company spokesperson, McDonald's has removed the Taylor Farms onions from its supply chain indefinitely.

No other burgers or mcdonald's menu items were affected by the outbreak.