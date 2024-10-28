Skip to Content
Business

McDonald’s says no E. coli in beef patties

Unsplash
By ,
New
today at 6:21 AM
Published 6:35 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - According to a company spokesperson, McDonald's Quarter Pounder beef patties are not the source of a recent E. coli outbreak.

The spokesperson cited testing by the Colorado Agriculture Department.

Testing found that no E. coli was detected in samples of beef patties linked to the deadly outbreak.

Officials believe the most likely source of contamination was slivered onions from a Taylor Farms facility in Colorado Springs.

The onions were sold in stores in Colorado, Kansas, and Wyoming.

The Agriculture Department has no further plans to test the beef patties and the patties have been ruled out as the source of the outbreak.

According to the company spokesperson, McDonald's has removed the Taylor Farms onions from its supply chain indefinitely.

No other burgers or mcdonald's menu items were affected by the outbreak.

Article Topic Follows: Business

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content