Business Matters

(KYMA, KECY)- Sam’s Club going on a hiring spree to bring on 2,000 permanent, full-time workers to prepare for the holiday surge of shoppers.

The discount retailer said the positions would be in its fulfillment and distribution centers.

Sam’s Club plans to launch deals earlier this year to join the many retailers trying to spread out the holiday shopping season.

Click hereto see the list of jobs currently open.