J.C. Penney liquidation sales at 136 closing stores start today
Yuma location not included in list of closures
(KYMA, KECY) Going-out-of-business sales at 136 closing J.C. Penney stores begin Wednesday, the department store chain announced.
The Yuma location is not included in the list of planned closures.
This is part of JCPenney’s plan to lessen its store footprint and pay more attention to locations with stronger sales and its online business.
As the stores prepare to close, customers are being offered discounts up to 40% off. All purchases will be final starting June 25.
You can find a list of closing stores here.
JCPenney is one of several national retailers that have filed bankruptcy amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Arizona J.C. Penney store closings
- Cottonwood: Little Creek Center, 1100-B Highway 260
- Tucson: El Con Shopping Center, 3501 E Broadway
California J.C. Penney store closings
- Delano: 1228 Main St.
- Los Banos: San Luis Plaza, 951 W Pacheco Blvd.
- Paso Robles: Woodland Plaza, 120 Niblick Road
- San Bernardino: Inland Center, 300 Inland Center
- Tracy: West Valley Mall, 3100 Naglee Road
- Yreka: Yreka Junction Mall, 1810 Fort Jones Road
