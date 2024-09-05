Arizona Tourism Hits Record-Breaking Milestone, Boosting Yuma’s Economy

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Tourism in Arizona continues to grow at an unprecedented pace, bringing billions of dollars into the state. According to the latest data from the Arizona Office of Tourism, 2023 was a record-breaking year for the industry, with local communities like Yuma reaping significant benefits.

Last year, Arizona’s tourism industry generated $29 billion in visitor spending, a historic high that included $4 billion in tax revenue alone. This surge in revenue is helping to bolster local economies throughout the state, including Yuma, which saw its own tourism records shattered.

Josh Coddington, Director of Communications for the Arizona Office of Tourism, highlighted the impact on Yuma County: "For a place like Yuma, visitors spent $695 million in Yuma last year. That benefits everything because that money goes directly into government services, critical services that people use."

This funding plays a crucial role in supporting vital services such as healthcare, public safety, and transportation. The tourism boom is also driving job creation. In 2023, Arizona saw a 4.4% increase in tourism-related employment, adding nearly 9,000 new jobs.

State officials believe this growth will continue to strengthen communities, including those in Yuma County, which is already seeing a positive ripple effect.

Marcus Carney, Executive Director of Visit Yuma, emphasized how tourism provides a variety of benefits, including significant tax relief for local residents. "That is providing a lot of jobs, that is providing a lot of opportunities. It provides about $822 per household in tax relief," said Carney.

Beyond the immediate financial benefits, local tourism leaders are focused on promoting Yuma as a destination for future visitors. Carney added, "Trying to convince them hey this is a spot they should come and visit is really important. It helps stimulate the jobs, it helps stimulate the economy, it helps grow our community, it helps raise the profile of this community to the world."

As Arizona’s tourism industry continues to flourish, Yuma is expected to see even more economic growth in the years ahead.