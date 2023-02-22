Amazon distributes bottles of water to Ohio town amid toxic train derailment

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Amazon and others are stepping up to help those in-need in East Palestine.

On Wednesday, Pittsburgh and Cleveland-area Amazon sites joined together to donate and distribute over 1,400 cases of bottled water to the residents of East Palestine.

While tests on the drinking water have not shown any contaminants to be found, residents remain cautious.

Truckloads of the water arrived during the Wednesday morning hours.

"We are donating more than 1,400 cases of water and folks here tell us that will be gone in about two hours. We liked to be tapped in to our local communities to know what they need and how we can support them. Right now, they need bottled water and that is what we are here to give," said Sam Fisher, a spokesman for Amazon.

Along with Amazon, other groups have had water delivered to East Palestine including Costco, Go Buckeyes and Goya Foods.