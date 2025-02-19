JFK Library reopens after abruptly closing due to President Trump’s executive order

BOSTON (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - The JFK Library in Boston abruptly closed on Tuesday afternoon after the "sudden dismissal" of workers due to an executive order by President Trump, the JFK Library Foundation said.

The National Archives told CBS News the library will reopen on Wednesday.

The library closed at 2 p.m. on Tuesday and members of the public who were inside had to be escorted out and the doors were locked. Visitors told WBZ-TV's Brandon Truitt the staff appeared to be in shock.

"Due to an Executive Order concerning a 'reduction in force (RIF),' the JFK Library and Museum will be closed to the public until further notice," a sign posted on the door of the library said.