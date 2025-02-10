Skip to Content
National Politics

President Trump directs to stop minting pennies

By ,
today at 1:08 PM
Published 1:25 PM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - President Donald Trump says he has directed the Treasury Department to stop minting new pennies.

The president announced the policy change on social media Sunday night, citing the rising cost of producing the one-cent coin.

The U.S. mint reported losing more than $85 million last year on the nearly 3.2 billion pennies. Each penny cost a little less than four cents to produce.

It's unclear whether Trump has the power to unilaterally eliminate the lowly one-cent coin.

Currency specifications, including the size and metal content of coins, are dictated by Congress.

The mint also loses money on the nickel, with each of the five cent coins costing nearly 14 cents to make.

Article Topic Follows: National Politics

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content