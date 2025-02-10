Skip to Content
CFPB to shut down headquarters in D.C. this week

today at 6:32 AM
(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - The U.S. government's headquarters for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is closing down this week.

Bureau employees were abruptly informed Sunday afternoon that the watchdog agency's Washington D.C. headquarters will not be open for the week.

Workers and contractors were instructed to work remotely.

No reason was stated for the sudden closure, but the move comes days after Elon Musk tweeted out, "CFPB RIP" with a tombstone emoji.

The bureau did not respond for comment.

