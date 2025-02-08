Skip to Content
President Trump to cut off former President Biden’s access to intelligence materials

today at 10:27 AM
(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - President Donald Trump said he was moving to immediately cut off former President Joe Biden's access to intelligence information.

Trump wrote in a Truth Social post Friday that there was no need to for the former president to continue receiving access to classified information, and that his security clearances would be revoked and his daily intelligence briefings stopped.

Presidents do not have security clearances but rather, the intelligence community operates to provide the president with material of all levels of classification, and former presidents are traditionally allowed to receive intelligence briefings if they are being consulted about events that occurred during their administration.

A month after the January 6, 2021, attack on the capitol, Biden told CBS News that Trump should not receive intelligence briefings.

His office did not immediately provide a comment Friday night.

