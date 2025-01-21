Skip to Content
Former National Security Adviser says President Trump terminated his Secret Service detail

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - John Bolton, President Donald Trump's former National Security Adviser, says the president has terminated his Secret Service detail.

President Trump signed the executive order on his first day in office.

In a post on X, Bolton says he's not surprised by the move which also includes the removal of his security clearance.

He served as Trump's National Security Adviser during his first term, but later became a vocal critic of the president.

Bolton maintained his protective detail after the Department of Justice (DOJ) filed criminal charges against an Iranian Revolutionary Guard official in 2022 for attempting to hire a hitman to target him. He says that threat remains today.

