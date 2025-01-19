Skip to Content
President Biden announces more clemency actions

WASHINGTON (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - President Joe Biden announced he granted clemency to five more people and commuting the sentenced of two others.

This comes two days after he set a record for the most pardons and commutations in a single day with nearly 2,500 people Friday.

This round of pardons includes a gun violence prevention advocate convicted of a non violent drug offense in 1998 and a criminal justice advocate also convicted of a non-violent drug offense in 1994.

One man receives a pardon posthumously: Marcus Mosia Garvey was a human rights leader who died in 1940. He was convicted of mail fraud in 1923.

President Biden says many received much longer sentences than they would under Sunday's guidelines.

