“Face the Nation” moderator Margaret Brennan sits down with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for an exclusive interview

WASHINGTON (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) spoke with Margaret Brennan on Face the Nation Sunday about President-Elect Donald Trump's plan to pardon January 6 defendants.

Pelosi said, "It's really a strange person who's going to be President of the United States, who thinks that it's okay to pardon people who are engaged in an attack."

When asked if she would be comfortable with the pardoning of some defendants only charged with trespassing, she tells Brennan it "depends on how they define what that is."

"I assume that some of those people may not have engaged in the violent activities that some of the others did," Pelosi added.

During the interview, Brennan and Pelosi talked about the threat of domestic violent extremism is discouraging women from running for public office.

Pelosi told Brennan, that women candidates are attacked particularly for their ethics.

"Women are known to be more, shall we say, ethical, than men. And so, when they go after women candidates, they go after their ethics. And they'll say this, that and the other thing. And then the child comes home from school crying because somebody said a bad thing about mom on TV. And nobody wants that," Pelosi said.

