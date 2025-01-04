Dozens gather for Jimmy Carer’s private funeral service in Atlanta

ATLANTA (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The State Funeral for former President Jimmy Carter was underway as dozens gathered in Atlanta on Saturday to attend a private funeral service.

It marks the beginning of six days of funeral observances.

Former President Carter died on December 29 at the age of 100.

In addition to the service, the people of Plains, Georgia, Carter's hometown, gathered along the motorcade route to say their final goodbyes to the president who lived among the people.

After a pause at Carter's boyhood home in Archery and other smaller towns in the south Georgia region, the former president's motorcade headed to Atlanta for a private service at the Carter Center.

Invited guests for the service include family members of the former president as well as Carter Center staff, staff of the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and local officials such as Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.

The national funeral service for former President Carter will be held in the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. on January 9.