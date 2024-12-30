Skip to Content
Jimmy Carter’s State Funeral to be held next month

today at 9:41 AM
(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Plans are coming together for memorials to honor former President Jimmy Carter.

According to Army's Military District of Washington, his State Funeral will be held on January 9.

After Carter's office announced his death Sunday, President Joe Biden declared the 9th would be a National Day of Mourning.

Carter, who served as the 39th president and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, had been in hospice care since February 2023 at his home in Plains, Georgia.

At 100-years-old, he was America's longest living president.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

