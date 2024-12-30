Skip to Content
Bald eagle declared as nation’s official national bird

today at 12:17 PM
(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - If two weeks ago someone asked you what the U.S. national bird is that would have been a trick question because there wasn't one.

Now though, there's celebration in some circles after President Biden signed a bill into law last week, making the bald eagle the nation’s official national bird.

The National Eagle Center in Wabasha, Minnesota teamed with Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar for a news conference heralding the development.

Even though the bald eagle has often been a symbol of the United States, the nation has actually never had an official bird.

Klobuchar led the bipartisan effort to change that.

"Seeing these birds up close, tou can feel just how majestic they are. You can understand why our founders chose the bald eagle to appear on our nation's official seal," Klobuchar explained.

The bill that lands the eagle in the U.S. code passed the House and Senate with no opposition.

