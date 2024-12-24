Former President Bill Clinton discharged from hospital

(UPDATE: 11:15 AM): Former President Bill Clinton was discharged from the hospital Tuesday after being treated for the flu.

Angel Ureña, Clinton's Deputy Chief of Staff, said, in a statement after his release, that "he and his family are deeply grateful for the exceptional care provided by the team at Medstar Georgetown University Hospital."

Clinton was admitted to the hospital on Monday for testing and observation after developing a fever, Ureña said then.

The two-term president, who is now 78-years-old, has faced a number of health scares since he left office in 2001.

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Former President Bill Clinton was in hospital on Monday, just before Christmas Eve.

The former president was taken to the Georgetown University Hospital after coming down with a fever.

According to a source close to Clinton, he is in good spirits and is undergoing further testing.

The situation is not urgent and the former president is expected to be fine, but wanted to be checked out following the fever.