National Politics

President Biden commutes sentences to death row inmates

By
today at 6:21 AM
Published 6:32 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - President Biden has announced that he will commute dozens of death row inmate sentences.

Clemency will be granted to 37 of the 40 federal inmates facing death sentences. Their sentences will be commuted to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The three inmates who did not get clemency are the convicted murderer in the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting, the gunman at Mother Emanuel Church of Charleston, and the surviving Boston Marathon bomber.

This all comes just before Donald Trump will return to the Oval Office with a promise to restart federal executions.

In 2020, President Joe Biden campaigned on ending the federal death penalty, although proposed legislation to that effect failed to advance in Congress during his administration.

Dillon Fuhrman

