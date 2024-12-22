Arkansas represenative on CR vote and the release of the ethics report on Matt Gaetz

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Representative French Hill (R-Ark.) spoke to Margaret Brennan on Face the Nation Sunday about the bill that prevented a government shutdown.

Brennan said no Democrat voted against the measure, but 34 Republicans did, prompting Brennan to ask Hill if this shows that Republicans "really struggle to govern when they pass things along party lines," and if they would "need to work with Democrats in this new Congress," to which Hill said:

"I think it's very, very important that Speaker Johnson and incoming Majority Leader Thune have a steady plan together to work with the incoming Trump administration to prioritize the President's priorities, our priorities in the House and Senate, make sure we're on the same page. Because with narrow majorities, we've got to work together, and that's critical. And I think this last week demonstrated that."

During the interview, Brennan and Hill talked about the ethics report on Matt Gaetz, which Brennan says that the House Ethics Committee will be releasing the report on Monday. Brennan also brought up Hill's previous comment saying last month, "It's up to that committee, but we don't want to set a precedent where we, under any circumstances, will release documents from that committee."

When asked if still objects, Hill said, " don't know that's how I would characterize what I said. I said it's up to that committee. I think...they have released documents before, but I think that's something they should do with a great deal of caution, because you open up a Pandora's box of a lot of other investigations over many, many years conducted by that committee. But if they've thought it through, reviewed the material and made that decision, that's their decision."

To watch more of Brennan's interview with Hill, click here.