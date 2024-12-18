Skip to Content
Lawmakers unveil bipartisan bill to avoid a government shutdown

today at 5:45 AM
WASHINGTON (CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Congressional leaders say they now have a plan to avoid a government shutdown this weekend, but the bill has some Republicans angry with House Speaker Mike Johnson.

A stop-gap spending plan leaders unveiled Tuesday night, and it appears to have bipartisan support in both chambers.

It moves the funding deadline from Friday, December 20 to March 14, and provides almost $100 billion in disaster aid.

Much of that is for FEMA's Relief Fund, the Small Business Administration's Disaster Loan Program, and assistance for farmers.

Many Republicans sound frustrated the continuing resolution does more than just continue the status quo.

Several also say they want more time to read it, while others complain they didn't have enough input.

Some Republicans blame their frustration on Speaker Johnson. He faces a leadership vote in January and it's unclear if he'll keep the gavel.

