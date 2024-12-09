Skip to Content
National Politics

Lara Trump, President-Elect Trump’s daughter-in-law, steps down as RNC Co-Chair

today at 12:45 PM
(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - President-Elect Donald Trump's daughter-in-law is stepping down from her role in the Republican National Committee (RNC).

Lara Trump announced on social media Sunday night that she will no longer serve as the committee's co-chair.

The move comes amid mounting speculation that she could be picked to fill a coming Senate vacancy.

Trump became co-chair of the RNC in March with her father-in-law's backing.

Her name has been floated as a possible replacement for Florida Senator Marco Rubio, whom the president-elect has said he will nominate to be Secretary of State.

In her announcement, Trump said she intends to officially step down at the RNC's next meeting.

