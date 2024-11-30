Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with U.S. President-Elect Trump

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with President-Elect Donald Trump in Florida on Friday.

The meeting at Mr. Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate came just days after the president-elect threatened to impose a 25% tariff on Canadian goods.

The two men had spoken on the phone earlier this week after the tariff plan was announced, with Trudeau saying that the pair had a "good call" and talked about "some of the challenges that we can work on together."

Pictures posted on social media late Friday evening showed Trump and Trudeau sitting side-by-side at a dinner table in Mar-a-Lago, and on Saturday, the prime minister told reporters that he had an "excellent" conversation with president-elect.