Supreme Court declines to hear tobacco packaging case

Published 9:22 AM

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - The Supreme Court has declined to hear a challenge on requiring graphic health warnings on cigarette packs and in advertisements.

A 2020 Food and Drug Administration (FDA) rule requires the health warnings on tobacco products.

Several major tobacco sellers sued. They argue the warnings violate the First Amendment rights and the agency violated federal rulemaking procedures when it issued it.

A federal judge sided with the companies and wiped away the rule. But, a U.S. circuit court of appeals reversed that decision.

It sent the case back to the lower court for further review.

The companies appealed to the Supreme Court before the proceedings could restart.

It's possible the case could reach the high court again after it works its way through the lower courts.

