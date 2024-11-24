President-Elect Trump names his pick for Secretary of Agriculture

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - President-Elect Donald Trump named his pick on Saturday to head the Department of Agriculture.

The president-elect announced that he is nominating Brooke Rollins to be Agriculture Secretary.

Rollins serves as the America First Policy Institute president, which is a right-leaning think tank whose personnel have worked closely with Trump's campaign.

She also chaired the domestic policy council during Trump's first term.

If confirmed by the Senate, Rollins would lead a 100,000-person agency with offices in every county in the country and the agency had a $437.2 billion budget in 2024.

Department of Agriculture officials and staff negotiate trade deals, guide dietary recommendations, inspect meat, fight wildfires and support rural broadband, among other activities.

In his statement, President-Elect Trump said. "Brooke's commitment to support the American farmer, defense of American food self-sufficiency, and the restoration of agriculture-dependent American small towns is second to none."