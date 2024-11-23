President-Elect Trump announces picks for his administration

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - With less than two months until Inauguration Day, President-Elect Donald Trump announced a flurry of new picks overnight, filling up key seats in his administration.

The president-elect has chosen people to fill almost all of the traditional Cabinet roles as well as several lower positions, far ahead of the appointment pace set by the current president during his transition.

The president-elect tapped former Florida Congressman Dr. Dave Weldon for CDC Director, and Fox News medical contributor Dr. Janette Nesheiwat for Surgeon General.

He also picked Johns Hopkins surgeon and researcher Marty Makary to head the FDA and former White House official Scott Turner as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.

More newly announced picks include Oregon Congresswoman Lori Chavez-DeRemer for Labor Secretary, Russell Vought, a co-author of Project 2025, to return as Director of Management and Budget, Alex Wong as Principal Deputy National Security Adviser, and Dr. Sebastian Gorka as senior Director for Counterterrorism.

Republican senators have signaled speedy confirmations with a goal of setting up the Trump administration to hit the ground running.