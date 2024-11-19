Senate Republicans slow down President Biden’s judicial nominees

WASHINGTON (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Senate Republicans rebelled against President Joe Biden's judicial nominees on Monday night in the final weeks of his presidency.

This all comes as Senate Democrats look to use their remaining days in the majority to confirm as many of Biden's lifetime appointments as possible before Republicans take over in January.

Republicans were forcing votes on motions such as proceeding to legislative session and filing cloture on nominees, steps that would otherwise be agreed to unanimously.

Republicans and President-Elect Donald Trump have said they will use recess apppointments if Democrats use dilatory tactics next year to slow down Trump's nominees.