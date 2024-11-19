Caroline Kennedy, U.S. Ambassador to Australia, comments on RFK Jr.’s vaccine views

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - U.S. Ambassador to Australia, Caroline Kennedy, made remarks on Sunday at the National Press Club of Australia where she spoke about Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s views on vaccines.

Kennedy said she believes her cousin's views on vaccines are dangerous and does not believe most Americans share them.

She went on to tout her family's commitment to public health and the medical profession.

"I think Bobby Kennedy's views on vaccines are dangerous, but I don't think that most Americans share them. So we'll just have to wait and see what happens, but certainly he's - you know I grew up with him, so I've known all this for a long time, and others are just getting to know him. But you know, my Uncle Teddy spent 50 years fighting for affordable health care in the Senate, and it's something that our whole family is so proud of, that President Obama signed the Affordable Care Act, and it was, you know, built on the work that my uncle had done over many years. My Aunt Eunice started Special Olympics, and the National Institute of Maternal and Child Health is now named after her. So I would say that our family is united in terms of our the public health sector and infrastructure and has the greatest admiration for the medical profession in our country, and Bobby Kennedy has got a different set of views." Caroline Kennedy, U.S. Ambassador to Australia

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is President-Elect Donald Trump's pick to lead the Department of Health and Human Services.