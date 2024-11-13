South Dakotans react to Gov. Kristi Noem being selected as the Homeland Security Secretary

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - President-Elect Donald Trump has selected Governor Kristi Noem as his Homeland Security Secretary, meaning a change in leadership will likely be coming to South Dakota soon.

If Noem is seated as Secretary, she would be the first Governor in nearly 30 years to not complete two terms in office.

"I don't expect any real and substantial opposition to her confirmation by the Senate, the issue is time," said Michael Card, Political Science Professor Emeritus at the University of South Dakota.

Prior to the announcement of South Dakota Senator John Thune being elected as the Senate Majority Leader, President-Elect Trump looked to get ahead on filling Cabinet positions as he wants to establish recess appointments and not wait for the Senate's vote.

Noem would then be able to quickly use her experience in South Dakota and try to fulfill a Trump campaign promise and secure the southern border.

"In a lot of states, the Mexican cartel have been targeting the reservations, because they are sovereign nations, so I'm hoping we take that awareness and really work on those issue from a national standpoint," said State Representative Kevin Jensen (R-SD).

If Noem goes to D.C., Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden would have to fill her position as governor.

Jensen, who will serve as a majority whip in next year's legislative session, expects a smooth transition for Noem's exit.

"Gov. Rhoden, if that happens, would likely keep the same staff. He would probably only make changes if they were directly not in favor of changes he would like to make," Jensen said.

Rhoden will have his own policy plans to work through, but he may bring a fresh perspective for a likely very busy 2025 legislative session.

"I wouldn't underestimate the challenges with the newly elected legislative leadership. We know they were going to have some real battles with Governor Noem. This may just dissipate those," Card shared.