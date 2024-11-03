Women across the country hold rally and march

EVERETT, Wash. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Thousands of women marched nationwide on Saturday, encouraging people to vote and to fight for women's rights, including a large group of marchers in Everett, Washington.

These marches came just days before Election Day on Tuesday.

"This election has never been more important," said Naomi Dietrich, founder of Snohomish County Indivisible.

The stakes are high as the country is one step closer to Election Day.

"Sick, it could go any way. It could go any way and it's very scary," Dietrich expressed.

Snohomish County Indivisible is a non-partisan organization Dietrich formed in 2016 advocating for a strong democracy. Her organization planned a women's march Saturday afternoon in the heart of Everett. It's one of more than 200 marches nationwide, sharing this sentiment.

"We need to get people to the polls. We need to make sure that those people that those people that believe in a women's right to protect her body, stays here in Washington and across the country," Dietrich remarked.

A handful of local elected officials spoke to a crowd of a little more than 200 people. They then marched throughout the city, with women's rights at the forefront. In particular, codifying Roe v. Wade.

"We need it across the country, so woman across the country feel safe. Feel like they have the right to decide what is right for them," Dietrich shared.

"I love America and I love this country and I love the people of it. Sometimes people make decisions I don't agree with. But I'm not going to abandon what I love and that's our country," said James Todd, a Seattle resident.

Todd marched with the group Saturday, hoping people do their civic duty come Tuesday and vote.

"Don't let anyone tell you who to vote for. Vote for your heart. Vote for what's right," Todd said.