SCOTUS hears a challenge to a Biden administration regulation on ghost guns

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Supreme Court appears likely to uphold a Biden administration plan to crack down on so-called "ghost guns."

The court heard arguments Tuesday on a challenge to the Gun Control Act, a law that in part regulates ghost gun kits that allow people to assemble firearms at home while skirting existing regulations.

If the law is left in place, manufacturers and sellers of the kits would have to obtain licenses, mark the products with serial numbers, require background checks, and maintain records.

Last year, the court agreed 5-to-4 not to block the legislation while the case worked it's was through the courts, and it appeared the court might be split along similar lines during Tuesday's oral arguments.