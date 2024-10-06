Ohio represenative on violent political rhetoric and Middle East conflict

WASHINGTON (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Represenative Mike Turner (R-Ohio) joined Margaret Brennan Sunday on Face the Nation to talk about violent political rhetoric.

Former President Donald Trump held a rally Saturday in Butler, Pennsylvania, where, almost three months ago, he was nearly assassinated. Appearing with him for the first time on the campaign trail was billionaire Elon Musk.

As he has before, Vance claimed, without evidence, that it was Democratic rhetoric that led to the assassination attempt in Butler, as well as the apparent assassination attempt on September 15 in West Palm Beach, Florida, saying "It was only a matter of time before somebody tried to kill him."

When asked if the language from both Trump and Vance is "unhelpful," Turner answered:

"I think it certainly characterizes the reality that Donald Trump has had two attempts on his life. And I do think that there is work that needs to be done, both by the administration and by Vice President Harris. The administration has come out and publicly stated-Matt Olsen from the Department of Justice on CBS News acknowledged that there is an active, ongoing threat from Iran to kill, actively plotting, to kill Donald Trump. You've had no statements from the administration towards Iran as to what that would be, which would be an act of war, and you don't have any statement from Vice President Harris condemning this or even recognizing that there's an active plot from a foreign nation to kill her opponent. I think there's certainly a role for her to play and for the President to play in this, in both identifying that there are threats against Donald Trump that need to be acknowledged and responded to, to deter. I think all the candidates need to de-escalate, certainly in their language."

During the interview, Brennan and Turner talked about ongoing conflicts in the Middle East. When Brennan asked Turner what he assesses about Israeli intelligence one year since the October 7 attack, which Turner called a "huge intelligence failure from the Israelis" at that time.

"The United States is working cooperatively with Israel in ways that we were not necessarily working prior to October 7 and I do think that Israel has changed its focus in its intelligence collecting and its assessments of its intelligence. I mean, they certainly have risen to the occasion to understand that they're in an active conflict and looking to ways and to diminish the capabilities of their adversaries." Rep. Mike Turner (R-Ohio)

