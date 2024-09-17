Former President Trump reacts to second apparent assassination attempt

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Former President Donald Trump praised the U.S. Secret Service and law enforcement for their "fantastic" response to an apparent second assassination attempt against him during an X Spaces discussion on Monday.

"It was quite something, but it worked out well, and Secret Service did an excellent job, and they have the man behind bars, and hopefully he's going to be there for a long time, dangerous person very, very dangerous person," Trump expressed.

He gave a detailed account on how Sunday's events unfolded at his golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida while he was playing golf with friends.

"So I was playing golf with some of my friends who was on a Sunday morning and very peaceful, very beautiful weather, everything was beautiful, nice place to be. And all of a sudden we heard shots being fired in the air, and I guess probably four or five, and it sounded like bullets. But what do I know about that? But Secret Service knew immediately it was bullets, and they grabbed me, and I think probably the other one, Steve is one of the people. Steve Woodcuff, a great friend of mine, a great, great businessman from mostly New York and Florida, great businessman, and more importantly, just a fantastic person. So we're in the group, and everybody just we got into the carts, and we moved along pretty, pretty good. I was with an agent, and the agent did a fantastic job. There was no question that we were off that course. I would have loved to have sank that last putt, but we decided, please get out of here. And what the gunfire was, actually, interestingly, was a secret service agent had seen a barrel of a AK 47 which is a very powerful gun, rifle, and he started shooting at the barrel and started shooting in the bushes. Well, could only see the barrel. How good is that, right? But could only see the barrel. Based on that he started shooting and ran toward the target and was shooting a lot of I mean, those were the shots we heard. The other one never got a shot off. Within a fairly short period of time, they tracked him down on the highways, pretty high speed chase, and they ended up getting him. They got him. You wouldn't want to have somebody like that out there, you know, he dropped his gun the AK 47 he left his gun. He left a cameras behind." Former President Donald Trump

The former president also praised Biden saying he "couldn't have been nicer" after receiving a phone call from the president.

"He was very nice that he called up to make sure I was okay, to make sure that, you know, do I have any suggestions, or we do need more people on my detail, because we have 50, 60,000 people showing up to events, and, you know, other people don't have that," Trump further shared.