Maryland governor on J.D. Vance, immigration and presidential debate

WASHINGTON (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Maryland Governor Wes Moore spoke with Margaret Brennan on Face the Nation Sunday about J.D. Vance's comments about Springfield, Ohio.

"There's a remarkable amount of not just inaccuracies, but dog whistling that we heard from that. But you know, of all the many things that I think were really problematic with what Senator Vance said when at the end of the interview, when he started talking about the just some local elected official and what they have to say. These are people who are closest to the ground. These are the people who are closest to their constituents. These are public servants, and these are partners inside the work. And in the case of that Mayor, that's a Republican who's saying that that this isn't about politics, and it's not not about politicizing this issue. We know that to be able to address these issues, and particularly big, complex issues like the border crisis that our nation continues to confront, we have to do it in partnership. And I think when you're hearing those kind of comments from someone who is who is aspiring to be the Vice President of the United States, I think for all of us as local and statewide elected officials, it just gives a sense about how he views partnership and how he views the intelligence that's coming from us who are on the ground having to deal with these challenges." Gov. Wes Moore, (D-MD)

When asked if the federal government should be doing more in dealing with the influx of migrants, Moore said:

"The federal government absolutely needs to do more, as does Congress, and I think that that's part of the reason why the frustration that we saw when it came to things like the border deal. Which was a bipartisan deal that we had both Democrat and Republican support for that one of the anchors and one of the one of the authors was one of the most conservative people within Congress, Senator Lankford. And the deal was killed because Donald Trump said that this was not going to be advantageous to my campaign. So the challeng...what we're seeing from from both Donald Trump and J.D. Vance, is we're receiving political talking points, but we're not what we're not receiving actually actionable ideas to be able to address the issue."

During the interview, Brennan and Moore talked about young Black voters in America who said they would vote Republican in this year's election. When asked why that is, Moore said:

"I think there is a, you know, especially for younger black men, there is a frustration. But it's not necessarily frustration with Vice President Harris, and it's not even frustration with the Democratic Party. Frankly, it's a frustration of the pace of progress in America. You know, I think about my state, in my state, when I was inaugurated, we had an eight-to-one racial wealth gap in the state of Maryland, and that's not because one group was working eight times harder. That's because of historical policies and circumstances. When I'm the third African American ever elected governor in the history of the United States, that's not because I'm only the third African American ever qualified to be a governor. And so, I think the thing that we continue to see, and frankly, I think that debate was actually a perfect illustration. Where for many of us, we grew up being told by our family members, you've got to work 10 times as hard in order to get ahead, in order to get an opportunity. We saw Donald Trump walk on that debate stage uniquely and historically unprepared. And because he thinks he can win on a whim. And so, I think the frustration that people feel is real, but I think the thing that we're continuing to push to a lot of voters, particularly African American voters, is that Donald Trump is a vessel to the skepticism, but what he is not is actually a vehicle for the solution."

