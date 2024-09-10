President Biden celebrates 34th anniversary of American with Disabilities Act signing

WASHINGTON (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - During a Monday afternoon event at the White House, President Joe Biden celebrated the 34th anniversary of the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act, signed into law in July 1990

The Americans with Disabilities Act grants people with disabilities the same treatment everyone else receives in the workplace, schools, transportation and other public places.

Biden spoke about co-sponsoring legislation that he said laid the groundwork for the Americans with Disabilities Act.

He commended the late former President George H W Bush for signing the bill into law, proving that bipartisan work was possible.