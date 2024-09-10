Skip to Content
National Politics

President Biden celebrates 34th anniversary of American with Disabilities Act signing

By ,
today at 7:18 AM
Published 7:35 AM

WASHINGTON (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - During a Monday afternoon event at the White House, President Joe Biden celebrated the 34th anniversary of the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act, signed into law in July 1990

The Americans with Disabilities Act grants people with disabilities the same treatment everyone else receives in the workplace, schools, transportation and other public places.

Biden spoke about co-sponsoring legislation that he said laid the groundwork for the Americans with Disabilities Act.

He commended the late former President George H W Bush for signing the bill into law, proving that bipartisan work was possible.

Article Topic Follows: National Politics

Jump to comments ↓

CBS News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content